Robertson, Rosemary, Age: 90, Highlands

Rose began work at an early age in a factory supporting the World War II war effort and also worked as a seamstress before her employment at Kessler-Ellis Products, Atlantic Highlands, where she retired from after many years of service.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Reginald Robertson Sr. in 2001; her daughter, Margaret Ann Murray in 2015; and her son, Reginald Robertson Jr., also in 2015. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Assunta Maciola (Ralph), Patricia Hughes (Robert), Gloria Chasey (Sid), Margherita Rossbach (Milton), Louise Wager (Charles) and Lawrence Verrone. She is survived by her son-in-law, Michael Murray, and daughter-in-law, Joyce Robertson; her grandchildren, Michelle Pulignano and her husband Brian, Melanie Robertson, Sean Murray, Reggie Robertson and his wife Tara, Christopher Murray and his wife Jessica and Rebecca Shaheen and her husband Michael. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Carol Eliason (Richard), Dolores Cruz (Jose), Ann Brown (Donald) and Peter Verrone Jr. (Jo-Anne) as well as many nieces and nephews.

John P. Condon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.