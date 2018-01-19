Robinson, Daniel George, Age: 26, Tinton Falls
Daniel George Robinson, 26, of Tinton Falls, passed away on Dec. 8, at home. Daniel was born in Red Bank to George E. and Marie (Schluter) Robinson. He was a 2010 graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School and was a parishioner of St. James RC Church. Daniel was employed by Blue Water Marine in Monmouth Beach. He was an avid fisherman who worked as a mate on many fishing boats. He was a gentle soul who loved his family and his dogs, Mollie and Noah.
Daniel is survived by his parents, George and Marie Robinson; his sister, Jennifer Gallagher, and her husband, James, of Delaware; his niece and nephew, Emma and Nathan Gallagher; his uncle and godfather, Joseph Schluter and his wife Debbie; his uncle, George Schluter; his godmother, Giovanna Bruno; his aunt and uncle, Tracey and Patrick O’Flaherty; his uncles, Brian Robinson and John Robinson; and many cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Monmouth County SPCA, P.O. Box 93, Eatontown, NJ 07724 or Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172.
