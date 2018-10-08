Roland, Christopher B., Age: 30, Middletown

An avid sports fan, he cheered for the New Jersey Devils, New York Mets and the New York Jets. He enjoyed country music and anything fire department related. Chris was an only child but was part of the brotherhood of firefighters, both in Middletown (stations 11 and 5) and the FDNY (Engine 160/Rescue 5).

Christopher was predeceased by his father Bernard Roland, grandfather Guy Di Pietro and grandmother Mary Roland. He is survived by his loving mother Jeannine Roland (neé Di Pietro) of Middletown; his grandmother Caroline Di Pietro of Toms River; his aunts and uncles, Jim Di Pietro (Monica) of Trumbull, Connecticut, Donna Martini of Middletown, Lisa Borghese (Mike) of Middletown, Susan Nietzel of Staten Island, Will Roland (Tina) of Staten Island, and George Roland (Tammy) of Staten Island; cousins, Briana Manciero (Nick), Alana Di Pietro (Mike), Audrey Riso (Troy), Joseph Clark, Michelle and Christina Borghese, William Roland (Emily), JoAnn, Victoria, and George Roland; as well as numerous friends whose lives he touched and inspired.

Visitation was Sept. 28 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were held Sept. 29 at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy was offered at St. Catherine’s R. C. Church, Middletown. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Old Village Fire Company Inc., P.O. Box 111, Middletown, NJ 07748-0111.