Rose, Thomas R., Age: 68, Little Silver

Thomas R. Rose, 68, of Little Silver, passed away on Tuesday, March 14. Born in Red Bank, Tom was a life-long resident of Little Silver and a communicant of St. James Catholic Church. He was a lover of all animals and many were adopted from the Monmouth County SPCA. His passion was working on cars – especially Corvettes. Tom was employed by the Foodtown in Red Bank until his retirement.

Tom was especially close to his friends, Marty Covert and Ronnie Stubbington.

Tom was predeceased by his father and mother, Melvin and Margaret Rose; and his brother, Melvin S. Rose Jr. He is survived by his life partner, Rosemary Kertis, her daughters Ann, Teresa, Jeanne and Patty and her husband Dave; as well as his brothers, Robert W. Rose and Noel J. Rose; and his sister, Mary Rose.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Monmouth County SPCA, PO Box 93, Eatontown, NJ 07724.