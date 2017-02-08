Rosenberg, Robert L., Age: 92, Fair Haven

Robert L. Rosenberg; devoted husband of Phyllis Rosenberg, loving father of Carol, Marc and Paul Rosenberg, loving father-in-law of Philemona Williamson, proud grandfather of Noah and Piper Rosenberg and dear brother of David Rosenberg and the late Marvin Rosenberg; died on Thursday, January 26 at the age of 92.

Dr. Rosenberg resided in Fair Haven for over 40 years and was a member of Monmouth Reform Temple for an equal span.

Educated at Harvard, the University of Chicago and Syracuse University (PhD), he spent his entire career as an R&D physicist at AT&T Bell Laboratories where he was a distinguished member of the technical staff and a Fellow of the IEEE. Over a dozen patents were issued to him and he gave numerous technical talks and authored many publications. His accomplishments in the hybrid field of ultrasonic surface-wave electronics gained wide recognition.

Robert spoke five languages, and traveled much of the world with Phyllis. He loved classical music, took up the violin in his 80s, and sang during his student days with the Harvard Glee Club. His immense curiosity and passion for science and life never wavered and are a continuing inspiration to his family and to all who knew him.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to www.monmouthreformtemple.org or the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.