Rosenblatt, Kathy, Age: 71, Hazlet

Kathy Rosenblatt, 71, of Hazlet, died peacefully at home on Friday, March 17. She was born in Paterson and lived in Hazlet for over 40 years. She loved life, her family, and lived everyday as a blessing.

She was predeceased by her husband, Bruce Rosenblatt in 2010. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Perlman and her husband, Stuart, of Farmingdale; and three grandchildren, Samantha, Hannah and Jared. She was beloved wife, mother, and friend.

Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, Ocean, was in charge of arrangements.