Ross, Anne P., Age: 95, Atlantic Highlands

August 10, 2017
Anne P. Ross, 95, of Atlantic Highlands, died on Thursday, July 27 at her home. Anne worked as a registered nurse for Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank, for all of her working life. She was a veteran of the US Army having served during World War II as a lieutenant and was a combat nurse for the 3rd Army under General Patton.

Surviving are her daughter, Vivian and her husband Oran Silvey of Laurel, Maryland; her grandson, David and his wife Robin and their children, Jacob, Nicole and Like; her granddaughters, Misty and Dawn; and a grandson, Allen. She is also survived by her late granddaughter Justine’s children, Tyler and Madison. Anne was predeceased by her granddaughters, Wendy and Justine.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date in Laurel, Maryland. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.

