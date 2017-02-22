Ross, Catherine, Age: 92, Rumson

Catherine Ross, beloved sister, aunt and wife, passed away on February 7, 2017 at her home in Rumson at the age of 92. “Casey,” as she was known by both family and friends, was born in New Brunswick in 1925, and graduated New Brunswick High School in 1943.

She was employed by the U.S. Government at Ft. Monmouth, and retired after 30 years of faithful service. She was married to Tom, the love of her life, for 36 years.

Casey was predeceased by her parents, Vassilios and Kalliope Gitantzides; her brother, John; and her sister, Stella Dancey and her husband, Thomas Ross. Her sense of humor and good-natured attitude was enjoyed by all, and her love for family was immeasurable. She doted on her niece and nephews, and her generosity towards them and others will never be forgotten. She is survived by her nephews, John and Mike Dancey; a niece, Kathy Boyle; and numerous great nieces and nephews. Casey was blessed to have been cared for at home by Ruth Smith, her trusted caregiver. Ruth was a beacon of light in Casey’s life, and allowed Casey’s family to be secure in the fact that she was well cared for and loved.

Services and burial are private. Those wishing to express their sympathy may do so by making a donation in her name to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Ocean, N.J. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements.