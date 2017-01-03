Rossi, Margaret Ann, Age: 69, Middletown

Margaret “Peggy” Ann Rossi, was born on June 17, 1947, and left us on Friday, December 9 at the age of 69. Peggy was born in Jersey City and lived in both Middletown and Hazlet. She graduated from Raritan High School in 1965. She worked for Boyken, Fessler and Cook in Holmdel for 30 years and for Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy for 18 years, before retiring in January 2015. She also worked part-time at Haircrafters in Hazlet and Middletown. She loved the theater and volunteered for many years at Phoenix Productions in Red Bank.

We will always look for her at the Ocean Grove Flea Market, at 7-11 getting coffee and scratch-offs, in the aisles of every bargain store she loved, at the VFW on Friday nights and in the bleachers at her grandson’s sporting events. We will remember her in the afghans she made by the dozens for us and for others.

She loved Christmas and leaves behind a home filled with gifts for her grandchildren and a holiday decoration on every surface and in every corner.

She was predeceased by her parents, John and Veronica Quirk; and her sister, Michele Jones. She never tired of telling stories from her childhood and wrote many of them down as well. She is survived by her children: a son, Keith Rossi, and his wife Allison of Leonardo and a daughter, Tracy Gallagher, and her husband Brian, of Middletown. She loved nothing better than being “Nanny” to her grandchildren: Mackenna and Maryn Anderson, Brennan Gallagher, Michael Guiney, and Lillian and Laila Rossi. She was never too tired to play or too busy to listen and always came bearing treats. She is also survived by her nieces, Tammy McNally and Tina Krautheim and their families; her beloved aunt, Eileen Quirk; and lifelong friends, Tom and Sandy Hackett.

