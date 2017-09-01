Rothenberg, Judith Iris, Age: 81, Rumson

Judith Iris Rothenberg, 81, of Rumson and Clearwater, Florida, died on Wednesday, August 23. She was born on September 17, 1935 in Newark, the elder daughter of Virginia and David Goldstein. Judie grew up in Maplewood. She graduated from Highland Manor High School in Long Branch and Boston University with a B.A. in education.

She dedicated her time to her family and causes she loved. Most notably Judith was a board member of Monmouth University Library, the Henry Pollak Auxiliary of Monmouth Medical Center, Monmouth Symphony League and a former board member of the SPCA of Monmouth County. She also supported the Monmouth County Opera Guild, the Monmouth Conservation Foundation, Planned Parenthood and 180 Turning LivesAround.

Judith married her beloved Dr. Eugene David Rothenberg on November 21, 1959 in Germany. At the time she was a teacher at the American School, but they had met at BU.

Judith was predeceased less than four weeks by her husband of 57 years. She is survived by her daughters, Jill Adler of Marblehead, Massachusetts, and Ava Lawrence of Palm Harbor, Florida; her sister, Robin Rabin of Springfield; and her grandchildren, Virginia and Jack.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to the SPCA of Monmouth County.