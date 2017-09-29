Rumph, Christopher Charles, Age: 65, Tinton Falls

Christopher Charles Rumph, 65, of Tinton Falls, was born on August 1, 1952 and passed away peacefully on Friday, September 22. Chris was a humble, hilarious and giving man. He left the physical world in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his wife and children after a courageous fight against cancer over the last four years.

Chris grew up in Middletown amongst his four siblings, Robin, Carolyn, Benny and Kim. Chris married his high school sweetheart, Andrea (Dede) Fischette. They were married for 44 blissful years. Dede has always been a saint for putting up with his wild side. He captured her attention with his charming demeanor and devilish blue eyes. They raised five unique children who are successful in their own right. Amanda and son-in-law, Paul McGrade, Andrew, Christopher and daughter-in-law Caitlin, Jonathan and Abigail continue to spread his light to the world. Chris was blessed with five grandchildren, Peter, Aubrey and Addison McGrade and Isla and Evie Rumph, whom he taught to appreciate nature, dessert and the little things in life.

Chris started building houses as a teenager from the ground up. He was a master at his craft and built beautiful homes in Rumson, Fair Haven, Middletown and Tinton Falls. His “happy yellow homes” radiate warm wishes for every family that resides within his visions. Chris considered himself the richest person in the world. He measured his wealth by his greatest accomplishment, his family.

Chris was a contractor by trade but his true vocation was giving to others. Chris was extremely generous and always provided optimistic insight. He would gladly give you the shirt off his back but more his style would be giving you the steak off his plate. The only thing he’d ask for in return was a response of “this is the best steak I ever had.” Chris was known for his home-cooked meals and the belief that everyone deserved the best. Chris and his family volunteered in the “Soup D’Shore” kitchen at the Saint Luke’s Methodist Church for over 10 years. He helped provide many meals to people, but most importantly he made friends along the way. Chris spent many years renovating orphanages in Mexico and built homes for a community in the Dominican Republic who consider him their “American family.”

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Chris’ name to Soup D’Shore c/o St. Luke’s Methodist Church, 535 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740.