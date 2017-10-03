Rumson Announces Plans For a Marine Field Station

By John Burton |

RUMSON – A partnership between the borough and Monmouth University will provide students an opportunity to study the rich ecosystems of the Navesink and Shrewsbury rivers and surrounding waterways.

Officials from the borough and the university on Tuesday, Sept. 26, conducted a press conference to make public their plans to cooperate in establishing a marine field station on municipal-owned property.

“Rumson has embraced the agreement,” Mayor John Ekdahl told the audience of university representatives, elected officials and other individuals interested in the long-term plans for the project.

In the rear of Borough Hall property, off Avenue of Two Rivers, the borough has a sewer pump station in the vicinity of a boat ramp allowing access to the Navesink River and, by extension, other area tributaries in the surrounding Two River area.

This agreement will have Monmouth University, West Long Branch, through the school’s Urban Coastal Institute, construct a marine field house above the pump house. The station, officials said, is expected to have laboratory space, classrooms and meeting rooms. The location will be used by university students to explore the ecological diversity the area provides. Area high school and younger students attending borough public schools will have access to the facility as well, offering hands-on educational experiences in the future, officials said.