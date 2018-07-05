Rumson Pond To Become an Outdoor Classroom

The Board and borough are currently working with a consulting engineer to obtain permits from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) to begin the dredging project. They plan to submit their plans for review by the beginning of August. As the NJDEP typically takes 90 to 100 days to review a project, the hope is the project receives approval by the end of 2018. The project will then be put out for public bid. The current plan is to complete the project by the end of summer 2019 to be ready as school reopens.

Monmouth University is also partnering on this project. The university conducted a bathymetric survey on the pond, which provided information on the depth of the pond and the amount of sediment it contains, critical for the dredging plan.

An outdoor classroom that would overlook the pond and be used by multiple grades in science classes and other specialty subjects is also part of the plan. The classroom will be approximately 30 feet by 40 feet.