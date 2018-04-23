Rumson Superintendent Leads Honest Discussion About Underage Drinking

RUMSON – According to superintendent Peter Righi, the April 16 Healthy Community Meeting and alcohol awareness seminar at Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School was about honest discussion.

The educational program – which was mandatory for parents of those students who will attend the school’s upcoming senior prom – featured an opening information session on the laws associated with underage drinking by Rumson Police Sgt. Donald Schneider and Senior Patrolman Bryan Dougherty.

Stacy Doumas, a child and adolescent psychiatry specialist for the Hackensack Meridian Medical Group at Riverview Medical Center spoke about the negative impact alcohol can have on the developing adolescent brain.

However, the most poignant segment of the evening was saved for last, when Righi stepped to the podium to speak as both a school leader and father and offered his school community a sobering dose of reality.

“This isn’t about judgment or pointing fingers. I’ve been here since 2000, raised four kids in this school system, and what we see growing here is a real problem,” Righi said. “Teenage alcohol use might be on the decline nationwide but I see it as a growing problem in our school and community.”

Righi placed real-life scenarios and experiences to the information provided by Doumas, speaking of students entering school on Monday mornings who are visibly “not prepared” to be in classes due to weekend alcohol consumption.

The superintendent also touched upon the role parents and guardians play in the process, expanding on the topic of the “cool parent” – a subject initially broached by Schneider and Dougherty – by cautioning residents against opening their homes and basements as safe havens for teenage drinkers or providing access to alcohol for teens.