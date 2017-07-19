Rumson Welcomes Marine Researchers

RUMSON – For 10 years, the borough has granted Monmouth University use of its municipal boat launch to access the Navesink River and Atlantic Ocean for marine research projects.

Recently Monmouth asked Rumson for permission to secure a research vessel and eventually maintain a field station at the borough’s guarded water front facility behind Town Hall. Borough officials agreed, determining there would be benefits for public school students to collaborate with the college on the educational research projects.

“Right now we are calling it the Monmouth Marine and Environmental Field Station, and the idea is that it would be a facility that other environmental groups and other educational programs could become partners and could run programs there,” said John Tiedemann, who is the assistant dean of the School of Science and director of the university’s Marine and Environmental Biology and Policy program (MEBP).