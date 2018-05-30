Rumson’s Ekdahl Steps Down as Mayor

Basie's Center For The Arts An Inspired Evolution Ekdahl has been a board member for the Community YMCA and the newly-renamed Count Basie Center for the Arts. He was one of 12 members on the Two River Council of Mayors, a congregation of local elected officials around the Navesink and Shrewsbury rivers who meet regularly. Ekdahl also held a seat on the Sandy Hook Reuse Committee, helping reinvigorate pieces of the former military instillation there. But he also had to make some tough decisions and weather one of the nastiest storms in recent memory. Ekdahl was a driving force in the construction of a new $9 million borough hall in 2010, which brought police, borough administration and public works together at a mini-campus at 80 East River Road. Super Storm Sandy will be Ekdahl’s “most lasting memory.” The 2012 storm caused over $8 million worth of damages to the borough infrastructure and he was in charge of the entire rebuild. “That was a three-month slog, really, to get the town picked up,” said Ekdahl. “We were out of power for about three weeks. Just to get the town put back together and try to get it running again and get some sense of normalcy (was important).” About 30 residents and a handful of local elected officials attended the May 22 Borough Council meeting to send Ekdahl off. Fair Haven Mayor Benjamin Lucarelli sat beside Ekdahl’s wife, Lolly, throughout the goodbye. “When I came in, I was still wet behind the ears, didn’t know the ropes and had a lot of enthusiasm,” said Lucarelli, a Fair Haven official of nearly a decade. “I guess you could really say he was my mentor.”

Lucarelli said his friendship with Ekdahl helped the two neighboring communities grow together. In 2015 they both successfully pushed Monmouth County officials to incorporate bicycle lanes along Ridge Road to benefit both towns. They also struck deals on interlocal agreements as Fair Haven moved its municipal court and building department to Rumson over the years. Red Tape, Equal Pay, Guadagno's New Job and Primary Election Dates “He carefully considers what’s going on and then does what he believes is best for Rumson residents,” said Lucarelli. State Sen. Declan O’Scanlon (R-13), who also was a borough councilman in nearby Little Silver during Ekdahl’s tenure, said “Rumson was very lucky to have someone so dedicated.” “You have your standouts and John has been that for a long time,” O’Scanlon continued. “It’s a big loss and we’re going to miss him.” Although he’s stepping away from public service, Ekdahl said he’ll stay on at Merrill Lynch “certainly for the balance of the year and maybe beyond.” He and Lolly have a second home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, in the same development where their son’s family and grandchildren currently live. They have plans to spend a lot more time down there.