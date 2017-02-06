Rumson’s Relationship With Trees Is Blooming

It was the first time that the Shade Tree Commission worked with residents directly to educate about them about the proper trees to plant, especially those near right-of-ways and utility lines, said Barrett.

Homeowners were able to pick one of eight trees from a brochure, which ranged from Flowering Dogwoods to Goldspire Sugar Maples. At a mature age, none of these trees would reach heights of more than 50 feet, thus ensuring a healthy life-cycle free of utility trimming or garbage truck scars.

Educating young tree lovers is key to ensuring a long, healthy relationship between a town and its residents, Barrett says. Inspired by his two young sons, he is playing a larger role to the schools in town.

In years past, Barrett said a basic presentation was done annually on Arbor Day, where a single tree was planted by a kindergarten class. But this year, with help from Rumson Superintendent of Schools John E. Bormann, it was a much more invigorating event.

Every class was asked to help raise money for a tree. The goal was $1,000, but the students raised $5,000. “We crushed it,” he said.

With that money, about 20 of those colorful and Rumson-friendly trees were planted at Deane Porter School and Forrestdale School, with the goal of livening up the bare school grounds.

While Barrett and his commission work in an advisory role for the borough, residential trees are protected by Rumson in local legislation passed in 2002.

“Most of these tree protection ordinances are done primarily to maintain the character of a neighborhood,” said Bill Brooks, a contract consultant with the borough’s tree protection program. “You don’t want someone coming in and just clear cutting, because that affects that piece of property, and to a certain extent, all of the adjacent ones.”