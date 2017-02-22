Ruoff, Donald Joseph, Age: 75, Waretown

Donald Joseph Ruoff, 75, of Waretown, passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 1. He was born on April 14, 1941, in Jersey City, the son of the late Edward Milton Ruoff and Anne Ruoff. Don received his undergraduate degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University and his graduate degree from St. John’s University. He enjoyed a career in New York City with Dun & Bradstreet that spanned three decades.

He spent many hours on the water fishing with family and friends. Don was a long-suffering New York Jets fan, having spent many Sundays attending games with his sons. He always looked forward to trips to Charlotte to visit his family, including his beloved granddaughter Emmy, and was particularly excited about the upcoming birth of his grandson this summer.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife of 52 years, Margaret Ruoff of Waretown. His survivors include two sons, Scott Ruoff and Steven Ruoff and his daughter-in-law, Holly, and his granddaughter, Emmy, all of Charlotte, North Carolina; and his sister-in-law, Claire McAlinden of Cape May.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in his name to a charity of your choice or The Foodbank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties online at www.foodbankmoc.org or by mail to 3300 Route 66, Neptune, NJ 07753.