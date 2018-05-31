Russo III, Joseph “Joe” A., Age: 72, Red Bank

Joseph “Joe” A. Russo III, 72, of Red Bank passed away May 2 with his loving wife by his side.

He was born in Brooklyn to the late Joseph A. Jr. and Pearl (neé Foley).

Joe served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army.

He was the head of the drama department at Red Bank Regional High School Visual and Performing Arts Academy since 1982 and for 33 years had a strong and wonderful impact on hundreds of students he mentored.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Edythe (neé Elliott); his loving daughters, Kathleen Fisher, Alison Fisher-Bybee and her husband Christopher, Sarah Fisher and Olivier Huber, Elisabeth Fisher and Geoff Hudson, and Christine Fisher. Also surviving are his dear grandchildren, Mia, Ellie and Sarah Snow and “Charlie” Hubar.

A celebration of his life was held May 12 with a memorial service at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Joseph A. Russo III Scholarship Fund, via Red Bank Regional Visual and Performing Arts Program, 101 Ridge Road, Little Silver, NJ 07739.

