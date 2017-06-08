Ryan, Thomas Joseph, Age: 68, Port Monmouth

Thomas Joseph Ryan, 68, of Port Monmouth, passed away peacefully on Friday, May, 26 at Riverview Hospital in Red Bank, surrounded by his loving family. Thomas was born on January 7, 1949 in Jersey City. In 1959, Thomas and his family moved to Hazlet and then to Red Bank in 1966. Thomas graduated from Christian Brothers Academy in 1967 and attended Husson College in Bangor, Maine. On August 30, 1969, Thomas married the love of his life, Linda Butzko, whom he called “honey” and they enjoyed 47 years together, raising a beautiful family. Thomas was employed by Shop Rite of Old Bridge and retired in 1988 after 20 years of dedicated service.

First and foremost, Thomas enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his four grandchildren. He was an avid Yankees fan, loved music, concerts, the movies and his sweets. Thomas thoroughly enjoyed travel. Cruises to Bermuda, Alaska, Nova Scotia, and the islands were memorable times with family. His favorite places included Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and the Pocono mountains. Thomas was a devoted animal lover, and pets were always an integral part of the family. As an active parishioner of St. Mary’s of New Monmouth, Thomas enjoyed attending Mass each Sunday, and visits from Father Carlos, Father Bill, and his Pastor, Father Jeff Kegley. The Ryan family would like to extend thanks to the VNA and Riverview Hospital for their excellent care.