Ryder Jr., Harold E., Age: 94, Toms River

Harold E. Ryder Jr., 94, of Toms River and formerly of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27. Harold was a longtime resident of the River Plaza section of Middletown. He was a 50-year member of the Tower Hill Presbyterian Church in Red Bank.

Harold was born in Brooklyn, New York. He served in the Army during World War II. After the Army he earned a bachelor’s degree and began a career as a mechanical engineer for the Department of Defense at Ft. Monmouth. He retired in 1994.

He was member of the Monmouth County Photography Club and the Heel & Toe Sports Car Club. Harold loved to travel and travelled all over the world. His favorite pastime was gardening and being outdoors. He will be remembered as a true gentlemen with a dry, wicked sense of humor.

Harold was predeceased by his wife Florence; his granddaughter, Enid; his brother, Donald; and his sister, Evelyn Pisani. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Ryder of Lakewood; his niece, Donna Frew; and nephew Robert Ryder.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018 or online at www.pdf.org.