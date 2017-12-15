Ryerson Jr., Robert E., Age: 93, Red Bank

Robert E. Ryerson Jr., 93, of Red Bank passed away Sunday, November 19. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II and Korea. After his World War II military service he returned back home and completed his education graduating from Princeton University in 1948.

Robert was predeceased by his beloved wife, Betsy (nee: Clute) in 1994. He is survived by his loving sons and their spouses, Robert III and Donna of Jackson and Howard and Debra of Middletown; his dear grandchildren, Diana, Andrea and Jacob; and his fond brother, Richard.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 E.33rd St. NY, NY 10016 or the charity of your choice.

