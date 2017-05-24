Safety Of Proposed West Side Park A Concern For Some Residents

By John Burton |

RED BANK – Not everyone thinks a West Side park at the borough’s former dumpsite is a good idea.

“I don’t understand the logic of putting a park where there’s been contamination for over a hundred years,” said lifelong Red Bank resident Richard Ashton as he addressed borough officials concerning the proposal.

Ashton’s comment set the tone for a number of speakers who attended the informal town hall-like meeting held on Friday, May 12, at the Masonic Celestial Lodge 36, 141 Drs. James Parker Blvd. There was concern expressed by a number of speakers about the contamination at the site of the proposed park, as borough officials offered the defense of this and other projects.

“I have two words for you,” Ashton told the panel of officials on hand: “Love Canal.” Ashton was referring to what became the infamous upstate New York area marked by environmental pollution that contributed to health issues for many of its area’s residents for years.

The approximately 8 1/2-acre property overlooking the Swimming River the borough owns on West Sunset Avenue for decades had been the site of the municipality’s trash landfill and incinerator. The incinerator was shut down in the 1980s, at the insistence of Environmental Protection (DEP). With some financial support from the DEP, the incinerator’s smokestack was demolished in 2009. Officials have long discussed using the property to establish a park for the recreationally underserved West Side community. Last month, officials held a public input session where they sought guidance on what the community would like to see on the property.