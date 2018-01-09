Saluting the Smithereens’ DiNizio With a Basie Celebration

The show, called Time and Time Again: A Celebration of Pat DiNizio, will include special guests Patty Smyth, Scandal, Richard Barone of the Bongos and others yet to be announced.

“With the sudden, tragic passing of Pat DiNizio, I think it’s appropriate that we take this moment to pay tribute to him,” Van Zandt said in a statement.” I will be honored to sing a few of his songs with the band, and I’m asking any friends of mine if they can make themselves available for a song or two.” Smithereens drummer Dennis Diken is grateful for the chance to pay tribute to his friend of nearly 40 years, and at the same time thank the loyal fans who have followed the band all these years. “We will play the songs people know and love along with songs that appropriately go along with the mood and sentiment of the evening,” he said.