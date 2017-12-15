Sanfilippo, Elena T., Age: 103, Colts Neck

Elena T. Sanfilippo, 103, of Colts Neck, passed away on Friday, November 24 at home. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she married her late husband Joseph Philip Sanfilippo in 1939. Elena graduated from St. John’s College, Brooklyn, in 1932 and received her Jurist Doctor degree from Brooklyn Law School in 1936. She was the first female graduate of Brooklyn Law School. Following graduation Mrs. Sanfilippo was in general practice of law at Marcela, Turkish & Perlman. She was honored, November 2017, by Brooklyn Law School Italian American Law Students Association and was the oldest living graduate of Brooklyn Law School.

Elena was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Surviving are her children, Linda E. Rossano and her husband Robert and Dr. Joseph S. Sanfilippo and his wife Patricia; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two nieces.

Memorial donations in Elena’s name may be made to North American Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology (NAS- PAG), Sanfilippo Young Scholars Development Fund at www.naspag.org or North American Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology, 19 Mantua Road, Mt. Royal, NJ 08061, please note: In honor of Elena Sanfilippo. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Elena’s Page of Tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.