Saragh de Laszlo and James Soltesz

Mr. and Mrs. Stephen E. de Laszlo of Rumson announce the engagement of their daughter, Saragh Mary de Laszlo, to James Robert Soltesz, son of Mr. and Mrs. James A. Soltesz of Potomac, Maryland.

Ms. de Laszlo graduated summa cum laude from Monmouth University and is co-editor of The Scout Guide Two Rivers & The Shore. Mr. Soltesz graduated from Georgetown University and is employed as an investment analyst at Mariner Investment Group. A September 2017 wedding is planned.