Savarese, Constance A., Age: 90, Oceanport

Constance A. Savarese, 90, of Oceanport, passed away Monday, April 3. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, where she was a school teacher for many years. She moved to New Jersey 35 years ago where she continued her teaching as a substitute teacher.

Constance was a member of the Rosary Society at OLPH in Brooklyn and also at the Church of the Precious Blood in Monmouth Beach. She enjoyed music, traveling and gardening. Her greatest joy was the time spent with her family and friends, especially the time spent with her grandchildren. Constance is survived by her sons, Philip and his wife Susan, Joseph and his wife Kathy and Michael and his wife, Rachel. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jeananne, Michael, Christopher, Joseph, Steven, Nicholas, John, Jennifer and Michele.

Memorial donations may be made in Constance’s name to The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th fl., New York, NY 10001. The arrangements were handled by the Thos. L. Shinn Funeral Home, Manahawkin, was in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.shinnfuneralhome.com.