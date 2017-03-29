Schanck, Edward Gage, Age: 78, Lincroft

Edward Gage Schanck, 78, a 53-year resident of Lincroft, died peacefully at home on Sunday, March 12. Edward was born in Long Branch to the late Charles and Mary Schanck. He was a graduate of Long Branch High School. Edward was employed as a draftsman by JCP&L for 37 years. After retiring, Edward worked side by side with his son, Todd, who owned a landscaping business. He enjoyed spending time with his wife at their vacation home in Stockton, Maryland.

Edward was predeceased by his loving wife, Lynn Hunter Schanck; his beloved son, Todd Schanck; his brother, Charles Schanck Jr.; and his sister, Sylvia Helms. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Donzanti and her husband Michael Sr. of Beachwood; his son, Eric Schanck and his wife Kimberly of Middletown; his grandchildren, Lindsay Duncan and her husband Keith, Danielle Krywinski and her husband Scott, Michael Jr. and Emily Donzanti, Daniel Schanck and Olivia and Hunter Schanck; his great-grandchildren, Juliet and Caylee Duncan; and his brother, Ernest Schanck of Florida.