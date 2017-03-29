Schanck, Edward Gage, Age: 78, Lincroft
Edward Gage Schanck, 78, a 53-year resident of Lincroft, died peacefully at home on Sunday, March 12. Edward was born in Long Branch to the late Charles and Mary Schanck. He was a graduate of Long Branch High School. Edward was employed as a draftsman by JCP&L for 37 years. After retiring, Edward worked side by side with his son, Todd, who owned a landscaping business. He enjoyed spending time with his wife at their vacation home in Stockton, Maryland.
Edward was predeceased by his loving wife, Lynn Hunter Schanck; his beloved son, Todd Schanck; his brother, Charles Schanck Jr.; and his sister, Sylvia Helms. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Donzanti and her husband Michael Sr. of Beachwood; his son, Eric Schanck and his wife Kimberly of Middletown; his grandchildren, Lindsay Duncan and her husband Keith, Danielle Krywinski and her husband Scott, Michael Jr. and Emily Donzanti, Daniel Schanck and Olivia and Hunter Schanck; his great-grandchildren, Juliet and Caylee Duncan; and his brother, Ernest Schanck of Florida.
A memorial gathering will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 18 at John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave., Red Bank. A private family burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edward’s memory to the National Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131. Please visit Edward’s memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
