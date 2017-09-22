Schanck Sr., Ronald Smith, Age: 81, Red Bank

Ronald Smith Schanck Sr., 81, passed away at home in Shadow Lake Village on Saturday, September 16. He was a lifelong resident of Fair Haven and was born in Red Bank to the late George and Ruth (Westdyke) Schanck. Ronald was a 1954 graduate of Rumson-Fair Haven High School and was an all-star basketball player. In 1960 after graduating from Monmouth College, he joined the U.S. Army and proudly served until 1962. He was a fitness enthusiast and loved the jersey shore beaches.

Ronald was a self-employed real estate insurance broker at the George Schanck Agency in Red Bank for 50 years.

Ronald was predeceased by his brother, Peter. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Karen Trotter; a son, Ronald Schanck Jr. and his wife Mary Alice; two daughters, Donna Jackson and her husband Raymond and Liane Albanos and her husband John; two stepsons, Frank Neary and his wife Lara and Christopher Neary and his wife Elizabeth; a brother, George Schanck; and a sister, Donna Thorton. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and by his beloved dog, Barney.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Ronald’s memory to the charity of your choice.