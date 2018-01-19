Schloeder, Karl, Age: 84, Middletown

Karl Schloeder, 84, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Dec. 31, 2017. He was born in Long Branch, raised in Atlantic Highlands and moved to Middletown over 50 years ago. Karl proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was employed at EAI Associates before becoming a self-employed carpenter. He had a passion for antique cars and was a member of the Studebaker Drivers Club, North Shore Antique Motoring Club, and Antique Motoring Club of Monmouth County. He also enjoyed spending time in the Catskills.

Karl was preceded in death by his wife Catherine. Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Kurt and Maria Schloeder; daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Phillip Spinelli; and son Jeffrey Schloeder; brother and sister-in-law, William and Sylvia Schloeder; four grandchildren, Natalie, Paul, Robert, and John; and one great-grandchild, Owen.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 4, from 3 – 6 p.m. at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for 5:30 pm during visitation.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Karl ‘s name to the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey.