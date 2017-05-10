Schmittler, Francis X., Age: 89, Hazlet

Francis X. Schmittler, fondly known as Frank, 89, of Hazlet, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 30.

Frank was predeceased by his parents; wife; daughter; and three siblings. He is survived by his loving daughter, Ellen Sperry; his dear brother, James Schmittler; his cherished granddaughter, Ryan Sperry; his adored nephews, James, Thomas and Brian; along with his treasured great nephew, Cole; and his beloved dog, Buddy.

