Scholz, Phyllis B., Middletown

Phyllis B. Scholz, of Middletown, passed away at home on Monday, October 9. Born in Marshalltown Iowa, she resided in Middletown for more than 50 years. Phyllis attended Cornell College and University, receiving a BS in nursing. Phyllis will be remembered for her love of her husband, children, grandchildren, sister and extended family. Among her many interests, Phyllis enjoyed traveling, reading and watching sports.

Phyllis was predeceased by her parents, Edith and Virgil Briggs; her husband, William P. Scholz; and her son-in-law, Brian T. Walsh. She is survived by her son, Tom Scholz of Middletown; a daughter, Laura Walsh and David Winstanley of Oakhurst; a daughter, Ellen Greck and husband Michael of Nazareth, Pennsylvania; her sister, Janice Lukas of Northbrook Illinois.; her sister-in-law, Natalie Templeton of Lakewood; as well as many loving relatives. She also leaves behind four grandchildren: Kristine Greck, Michael Greck and his wife Tamara, Kimberly Greck and Connor Walsh.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to a charity of your choice.