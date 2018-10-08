Schopp, Emily Reedy, Age: 98, Red Bank

Emily Reedy Schopp, 98, of Red Bank, died Sept. 9 at the Atrium at Navesink Harbor after a long and active life.

Emily was born Feb. 12, 1920, to Samuel and Emma Reedy of Cheltenham, Pennsylvania. During her early years she attended school in Cheltenham. She graduated from Temple University prior to becoming first a school teacher and then a school psychologist. After marriage to Arthur V. Schopp Jr., the couple settled Emily was an active member of the United Methodist Church of Red Bank where she sang in the choir and was, as a faithful member of the United Methodist Women, chair of the Library Committee. In her later years she enjoyed traveling extensively in the United States and worldwide.

She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur, in 1983. Her father died at age 50, her sister Antoinette Reedy at age 93, and her mother at age 109.

A Memorial Service will be held in the United Methodist Church of Red Bank at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. Following the ceremony her cremated remains will be interred in the Memorial Garden of the church. All are invited to a repast after the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Emily’s memory may be made to the Scholastic Assistance Committee of the United Methodist Church, 247 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ 07701.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank.