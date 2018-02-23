Schulz, Mary Ann, Age: 70, Long Branch

Mary Ann Schulz, 70, was tragically killed on Dec. 31, 2017 while celebrating New Year’s Eve with her life-long companion and soulmate, Adrian Kologi, and his family. She adored Adrian’s son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Linda Kologi of Long Branch, and loving granddaughter, Brittany, who also passed away in this senseless act of violence.

Mary Ann was born in Long Branch. A graduate of Red Bank Catholic and Manor Junior College, she retired as a human resource specialist with T&M Engineering in 2010. She enjoyed acting and attending theater art performances. Mary Ann was an actress with Murder on Cue, a murder mystery dinner theatre, where she performed as her favorite character, Greta Schtunken, the stone-faced housekeeper. She also held the role as the head juror in the movie, “Deathrow,” filmed in Oceanport.

Not only was Mary Ann our family historian, she shared her expertise and passion for genealogy with anyone and everyone. She served on the Executive Board for the Monmouth County Genealogy Society and was actively involved in the German Special Interest and Memoirs Groups, and Publicity Committee. Mary Ann co-founded the African-American Special Interest Group and worked tirelessly on the area’s cemetery restoration projects.

She had a warm presence, generous spirit and her smile lit up the room. Mary Ann is predeceased by her parents, Anna and Robert Schulz. In addition to her partner, she is survived by her loving eight siblings: Robert Jr., Calgary, Canada; Riccardo, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Cathy and Ray Lefurge, Vernon, Connecticut; Michael and Alexis Schulz, West Long Branch; Stephen Schulz, West Long Branch and his partner Christine D’Onofrio, Brick; Jane and Jim Wallace, San Francisco, California; Susan and Ramon Morris, Long Branch; David and Heidi Schulz, Farmingdale; her aunt, Pietra Stella, Eatontown; and many cherished cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation was Jan. 5 at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial was Jan. 6 at St. Jerome R.C. Church. Burial followed at Mount Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jerome School or the Monmouth County Genealogy Society. For condolences to the family, visit woolleyboglioli.com. To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Mary Ann Schulz, please visit the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home Tribute Store.