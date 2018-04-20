Schumacher, Charles F., Age: 71, Middletown

Charles F. Schumacher, 71, of Middletown, died peacefully on March 22 at home. He was born in Jersey City and lived in Middletown for over 41 years. Charles worked as a longshoreman for SeaLand Local 1804-1 where he retired from in 1997. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. Charles was an avid fisherman.

Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Doreen Schumacher; his son and daughter-in-law, David and Heather Schumacher; his grandson, Evan Schumacher, and his mother, Audrey Sanflippo.

Charles was preceded in death by his father, Charles, and his step-mother, Elaine.

Visitation was held March 26 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy was offered March 27 at St. Mary’s Chapel, Middletown. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Charles’ name to the Juvenile Diabetes Association or to the American Cancer Society. For more information or to send condolences, please visit pflegerfh.com.