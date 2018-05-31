Sciaulino, Mary, Age: 80, Ocean Township

Mary Sciaulino, 80, of Ocean Township passed away May 7. She was born in Brooklyn to the late Anthony and Caroline San George.

Mary loved home design and decorating but most of all working in her garden.

She was predeceased by her husband, Salvatore, in 1984. Surviving are her loving children, Drew; and Arthur and his wife Doreen. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren, James, Salvatore, Alexis, Christian and Bianca; three great-grandchildren; and her dear sister, Josephine Miles.