Sciortino, Alfonso, Age: 83, Red Bank

Alfonso Sciortino, 83, passed away in Red Bank on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. He was born in Sciacca, Italy, to Rosa and Antonino Sciortino.

Alfonso started his career as a young boy in Rome as a tailor. He later came to the United States with his wife Maria, settling in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn in 1961. He worked for many years with Bergdorf Goodman as one of their top tailors. He went on to open Sciortino Alfonso Custom Alterations & Tailoring on 57th Street in Manhattan where he was voted “Master Tailor” by Town & Country Magazine in the 1980s.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Maria (Marchese); his loving sons Antonino and his wife Lisa, and Vincenzo and his wife Daria. Also surviving are his adoring grandchildren Bianca, Vincent, Alexandra, Gianna, Sophia and Isabella; and his sister Dina Sciortino of Rome, Italy.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 21 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave., Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony’s Church in Red Bank. Please call the funeral home for details. Interment will be at a later date. Please visit Alfonso’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.