Sclafani, Nancy, Age: 80, Holmdel

Nancy Sclafani, 80, of Holmdel, passed away peacefully Sept. 29 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. Nancy was born Feb. 4, 1938 in Brooklyn. She lived in Brooklyn most of her life with her husband, before finally deciding to settle in Holmdel.

She is survived by her loving husband Anthony for 60 wonderful years. She is predeceased by her parents, James and Marie and her brother Anthony. She is the devoted mother to Carla and son-in-law Lou, Marie and son-in-law Gary, and Christine and son-in-law John. She is the caring sister to Lilyann Martire and brother-in-law Leonardo. Nancy is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Juliana, Louis and Catherine.

Nancy had many joys in life; some of which were reading, crossword puzzles, decorating and spending time with family. Nancy will always be lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

Nancy reposed at the Evergreen Funeral Home in Middletown Oct. 2. A Mass of Christian Burial took place Oct. 3 at St. Mary’s Chapel.