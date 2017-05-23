Scott, Arthur Everett, Passaic

Arthur Everett Scott, friend to all, died peacefully and gently on Wednesday, April 26 with his family by his side. Born in Passaic in 1933, Art moved to the Jersey Shore as a child, spending most of his life there. He was in the Army in Korea, spent 25 years as a letter carrier for the Neptune Post Office, and another 10 years as a bridge operator on the Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge.

Art graduated from Manasquan High School, and had an AA degree in English from Brookdale Community College. He always loved the West, and in 2004, he settled in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Art was a writer, a photographer, an artist, a lover of music and movies. He had a zest and an enthusiasm for life and people. And he loved to laugh!

He was predeceased by his daughter, June Scott; his parents; his two sisters; his first wife, Kathryn Van Mater; and his second wife, Karen Plunkett-Powell. Art is survived by his dear wife, Donna Miller Scott, and his loving family: his beloved daughters, Penny Scott (Melodie Frances) and Cindy Moreau (Doug); his precious grandson, Max Moreau; and his dearly loved stepson, Jason Powell; along with cherished nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends.

A celebration of life will be held in New Jersey this summer. Date and location to be announced.