Sea Bright Eyes 14 Downtown Properties for Redevelopment

By Liz Sheehan

SEA BRIGHT – The borough Unified Planning Board is scheduled to conduct a public hearing on April 25 to determine if 14 downtown properties should be rezoned, which would lay the groundwork for a future development.

The board is considering rezoning the sites as either areas in need of redevelopment or possibly as a condemnation redevelopment zone, formal designations under state statute that have significance for possible redevelopment of the properties.

Ultimately, it would be up to the Borough Council to formally change the properties’ zoning, based upon the planning board’s recommendation. In the case of a site in need of redevelopment, such a designation is used when a property becomes blighted or abandoned and could pose a public safety hazard. It would also provide a real estate developer greater flexibility in obtaining needed board approvals to move forward with a project and would benefit the municipality by allowing for new construction of a tax ratable on deteriorating sites.