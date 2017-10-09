Sea Bright Rt. 36 Roadwork To Begin

SEA BRIGHT – Resurfacing of Route 36/Ocean Avenue, which will extend from Sunrise Way in the southern section of the town through the commercial district to the Rumson- Sea Bright Bridge, will take place at night to minimize the impact of construction on traffic on the busy stretch, said Dan Triana, a spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation (DOT).

The project will begin on Monday, Oct. 9, weather permit- ting, said Triana.

The resurfacing project, to mill and pave the road, will include the commercial section of the town.

The state-funded project will cost $810,000 and should extend the life of the road paving by 10 years, Triana said. Some limited curb and inlet work will be included in the project.

The DOT is in the early stage of a larger project to resur- face Route 36 for approximately four miles, from Long Branch through Monmouth Beach and Sea Bright, Triana said. This project will study the feasibility of signage, cross- walk signaling, ADA ramp work and striping, and would begin construction in late 2021 or early 2022, Triana said.

Another reported possible project in Sea Bright to replace water mains on Ocean Avenue is not imminent.

Leslie Steves, project engineer with New Jersey American Water Company, said last week that replacement of the mains on Ocean Avenue in the borough was “not within the five-year plan. Its priority may change, and these mains can be acceler- ated, but at this time they are not planned for replacement within five years.”

The company replaced the pipe under the Shrewsbury River that connected Rumson’s water supply to that of Sea Bright in the spring.

This article was first published in the Oct.5-12, 2017 print edition of The Two River Times.