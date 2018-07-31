Sea Bright Seeks Project Grants For Rooney Park And River Access

By Chris Rotolo |

SEA BRIGHT – The borough is looking to fix up a water front park and improve river access opportunities.

At a special meeting July 17, officials announced they are seeking an Open Space Grant from Monmouth County for the restoration of Swing Bridge Park, as well as a state Community Development Block Grant for the construction of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant public access platforms along the bulkheads constructed at the ends of Osborne Place and Center and Beach streets.

“If we’re able to acquire these grants and complete these projects I know it will mean a lot to our community because these are things our residents have wanted for some time now,” Mayor Dina Long said in phone interview Tuesday.