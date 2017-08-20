Sea Bright’s Special Bus Stop

Since the storm, Gilhool has been waiting patiently for a new fixture, thinking about how she can grow off of the original artwork.

The first rendition was an homage to the trompe l’oeil style, using realistic imager y to create an optical illusion. The original stop was hand-painted from corner to corner, adorned with a number of different unique additions.

It plays well with her personal style, Gilhool said. “I do very serious, and then also very whimsical.”

Take, for example, the old water and food bowl for the fittingly-named feline Buster, who was painted onto the wall. A large vase, lantern, mermaid, starfish, hand-painted curtains, and realistically designed pillows could be found throughout the mural.

Though this time around, she plans to incorporate a balance of new and old ideas, as she is continuously planning what’s next.

A portrait of Ralph Kramden, main character of the mid-1950s sitcom “The Honeymooners,” who Gilhool called “the most famous bus driver of all time,” was a suitable addition, and will have a place in the new bus stop.

A bookcase with quirky titles will be installed. The most famous of those books would most likely be by the fictional author Justin Time, with his masterpiece “Almost Missed the Bus.”

Gilhool also anticipates a portrait of a setting sun will have a home inside, because “That’s what Sea Bright’s all about,” she remarked. “It’s a brand-new day.”

Last Friday afternoon, Gilhool was braving the 90 degree-plus temperatures for some final work before she stopped for the weekend. It was her first full week of painting, considering the bus stop construction had been completed.