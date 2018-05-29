Seastreak Launches 760-Passenger Capacity Ferry

Little Silver Takes Step To Control Cell Projects “What I think is the most awesome feature of this boat is the open atmosphere on the second deck,” Barker said. “Where most boats store the wheelhouse on the second deck, the Commodore is all the way open, which will allow passengers to have beautiful 360-degree views of the Bayshore, Sandy Hook and New York City, regardless of where they’re seated.” The 35-knot Commodore was designed by Incat Crowther of Sydney, Australia and constructed by Gulf Craft of Franklin, Louisiana. After a four-year process – including 78 redesigns overseen by Seastreak vice president of operations Jack Bevins, and director of vessel engineering Brian Achille – those organizations have crafted the highest passenger capacity K-class high-speed catamaran in the United States and one that promises to provide service from Monmouth County to Wall Street in less than 40 minutes. “The popularity of our service has certainly grown over time and a big reason for that is because we don’t face a lot of the mass transit challenges that passengers have with the train and buses,” Chamberlain said. “As we’ve become more efficient and our vessels have become faster and more accommodating, our ridership has increased and we needed to provide a vessel like the Commodore.” The smooth-running ferry is accented by multiple flatscreen televisions on the first and second decks that are viewable from any seat, Wi-Fi accessibility, high-tech HVAC systems that offer climate control for individual sectors of the ship and multiple dedicated charging stations for passengers’ cell phones and electronic devices.

"It definitely feels like a more luxurious ride than I've had before," Jennifer Calabrese, 34, of Lincroft said. "The panoramic view from the second deck is incredible. It really is a beautiful boat and a lot more comfortable. I think commuters are really going to love it." "The charging station is really exciting for me," said Josh Stone, 26, of Holmdel, who rode aboard the Commodore Monday. "I woke up the other day and my phone batter y was close to dead. I was sure it wasn't going to make the trip to the city and then I see the charging station. It was a lifesaver for sure." However, for Bevins, it's the enhancements the passengers can't see that are most integral to the operation. "As much as we want our passengers to be comfortable while they enjoy a luxury ride into the city, their safety is at the top of our list of priorities," said Bevins. "it's the improvements they don't see that will ensure it, like the FLIR system we've instituted." Forward Looking Infrared Radar (FLIR) is a cutting-edge navigational system that allows the vessel's captain to read the heat signatures of nearby vessels or other obstructions in the path of the Commodore that would other wise be undetectable at night or in inclement weather conditions. If the FLIR system proves to be successful on the Commodore, Barker confirmed Seastreak will move to install it in the rest of their fleet.