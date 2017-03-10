Senior Swimmers Put Trinity Hall on the Map

By Jay Cook From its start as a fledgling team back in 2013, the Trinity Hall Monarchs swim team has developed into one of the most feared squads in the state. After winning their first NJSIAA swimming championship last year, the team rode the wave of success into 2017, and did not disappoint any expectations they may have had. The girls doubled-down on their preparation, and captured the quadruple crown of Shore Conference swimming: a first-place tie in the Monmouth County Championships, along with wins in the Shore Conference tournament, the NJISAA Prep “B” championship and a repeat in the NJSIAA/Parisi Speed School Non-Public “B” championship on Feb. 26 at The College of New Jersey. That win was Trinity Hall’s second consecutive NJSIAA win over Villa Walsh Academy, another state swimming powerhouse in Morristown.

For head coach Alyssa Morreale, the vast success this season was a culmination of hard work and preparation. “It was definitely our goal when we started the season,” she said of winning all four tournaments. “We knew we had the opportunity to, if the cards fell in place and we swam well at the big meets.” “There’s a lot of work that goes in, both in and out of the pool, not just during the high school swim season,” she added. The program began with Morreale, a former University of Notre Dame swimmer, and nine freshmen girls, all dealing with the challenges of attending a new school and just being a kid in high school. Of those nine, three have become standout-swimmers who have anchored much of Trinity Hall’s success since the all-girls academy opened. Those three, who will continue their athletic careers to college next fall, are Caroline Gmelich (University of Virginia), Malia Wolf (Lehigh University) and Lily Scott (Bates College).