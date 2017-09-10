September 11th Memorial Events

September 10, 2017
Monmouth County’s 9/11 Memorial at Mount Mitchill in Atlantic Highlands

SEPT 10

Colts Neck Sept. 11th Memorial Service at 6 p.m. will feature a speech by Mayor Russell Macnow speak and representatives from the fire department, first aid department, and police department of Freehold at Town Hall.
124 Cedar Drive, Colts Neck, 732-462-6888

Keansburg will host a memorial featuring a piece of World Trade Center steel dedicated to 9/11 EMS responders. This steel represents resilience, as well as the lives that were lost and will never be forgotten. Steel will be placed next to the borough’s 9/11 preexisting memorial. 29 Church St., Keansburg, 732-787-0215

SEPT 11

Middletown remembers Sept. 11th at the Middletown WTC Memorial Gardens with a ceremony at 7 p.m. and a moment of silence to honor the 37 Middletown residents who lost their lives 16 years ago.
36 Church St., Middletown

Monmouth County Park System hosts a Remembrance Ceremony at Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook at 8 a.m. There will be the Pledge of Allegiance and benediction by the United Methodist Church of Atlantic Highlands.
460 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Highlands,

Check municipal websites for ceremonies in your town.



