September 11th Memorial Events
SEPT 10
Colts Neck Sept. 11th Memorial Service at 6 p.m. will feature a speech by Mayor Russell Macnow speak and representatives from the fire department, first aid department, and police department of Freehold at Town Hall.
124 Cedar Drive, Colts Neck, 732-462-6888
Keansburg will host a memorial featuring a piece of World Trade Center steel dedicated to 9/11 EMS responders. This steel represents resilience, as well as the lives that were lost and will never be forgotten. Steel will be placed next to the borough’s 9/11 preexisting memorial. 29 Church St., Keansburg, 732-787-0215
SEPT 11
Middletown remembers Sept. 11th at the Middletown WTC Memorial Gardens with a ceremony at 7 p.m. and a moment of silence to honor the 37 Middletown residents who lost their lives 16 years ago.
36 Church St., Middletown
Monmouth County Park System hosts a Remembrance Ceremony at Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook at 8 a.m. There will be the Pledge of Allegiance and benediction by the United Methodist Church of Atlantic Highlands.
460 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Highlands,
Check municipal websites for ceremonies in your town.
If you liked this story, you’ll love our newspaper. Click here to subscribe
SHARE ON
You may also like
By Jay Cook | KEANSBURG – Sixteen years after th...
Story and photo by Joseph Sapia MIDDLETOWN – As ...
A Day Of Service and Remembrance By Muriel J. Smit...