Sergeant, Craig C., Age: 71, New Brunswick

Craig C. Sergeant passed away unexpectedly on March 22 at the age of 71 in New Brunswick. Craig was born in 1946 to Raymond and Dorothy Clarke Sergeant in Red Bank. He grew up in Red Bank, graduated from Red Bank Regional High School in 1964 and then from Albright College in Pennsylvania in 1968. He lived his entire adulthood in three different homes in Fair Haven, a town he adored and planned to never leave.

Craig was known among his family members and friends for his dedication to his family and his close and loving relationship with his wife, Pamela. Pam was his high school sweetheart and best friend. They were happily enjoying and celebrating their 50th year of marriage. Their relationship exemplified a model for love and respect. He was dedicated to his three children and six grandchildren. He enjoyed being involved in their lives and activities, perennially the consummate fan, audience member, coach and teacher.

Craig was a natural leader whose friendly personality, integrity and impeccable work ethic earned him many accolades from captain of the football team and “most popular” at Red Bank Regional High School, to becoming the CFO, president, CEO and chairman of several companies until his retirement in 2002. He started his professional career with PriceWaterhouse and then at his brother Raymond’s family-owned Traffic Lines. He then built a long and successful career at such companies as Seacoast Products, Hanson Industries and US Industries, where he was a mentor and esteemed colleague to many talented people whom he called his friends.

Craig was a true craftsman, with everything from hand tools to adding machines and calculators. His do-it-yourself attitude and breadth of expertise was unique in any generation, including his own. He personified selflessness, always worried about everything and everyone but himself. Always prepared for anything and everything, he was his family’s and neighbors’ go-to for help – he was recognized as both the first call and the first responder to any task, no matter how trivial or daunting.

Craig is predeceased by his brothers, Raymond Jr. and Donald. He is survived by his wife, Pam; three children, Scott, Alison and Brian; their spouses, Cristina Soto, David Ross and Lauren Tynan; and his six beloved grandchildren, Sonia, Kai, Will, Charlotte, Audrey and Elisabeth to whom he is and will always be known as Grandpa. He is also survived by his nephews Gary, Brad and Mark Sergeant and their wives Deborah, Debra, and Amy, respectively; his sisters/brothers-in-law Elizabeth Nelson; Patricia and Robert Speedy; David Bett and Kate Bernhard; Heidi and Brian O’Neill; and their many, many children and grandchildren.

A Memorial Gathering was held March 27 at the Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. A Memorial Service was held March 28 at the Presbyterian Church at Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the American Heart Association or the Presbyterian Church at Shrewsbury.