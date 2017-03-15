Sergeant, Doris G., Oceanport

She was a member and served a term as president of the Women’s Club of Red Bank/Little Silver and was president of the Red Bank Buccaneer Boosters Athletic Club and was co-founder of the Tinker Dorn Trophy. Doris was also a longtime member of Beacon Hill Country Club and enjoyed playing golf with the Woman’s Nine Holers. A devoted member of St. James Parrish, Doris’s dedication to her faith and love of family and friends will forever leave an indelible mark upon our hearts.

Together, Doris and Ray founded Traffic Lines, Inc., which continues to operate today. Doris also used her great sense of style to run a successful woman’s clothing business for many years in Little Silver known as “Whistle Stop Casuals.”

Doris was predeceased by her husband, Raymond E. Sergeant Jr. in 2007 and is survived by her sons, Gary, Brad and Mark and their wives Deborah, Debra and Amy respectively; her grandchildren, Courtney, Andrew, Ashleigh, Samantha and Matthew, will always remember “Mimi” as an incredible grandmother. Doris’s brother-in-law, Craig Sergeant and his wife Pam and their children Scott, Alison and Brian and their spouses, Cristina, David and Lauren respectively, as well as their grandchildren, Sonia, Kai, Charlotte, Will, Audrey and Elisabeth, remain a huge part of the family that was so important to her.

A memorial service will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank, on Friday, March 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 25, at 10:30 a.m. at St. James R.C. Church, 94 Broad St., Red Bank. Donations may be made in Doris’ memory for the benefit of veterans and their families to, The Fisher House Foundation, 111 Rockville Pike, Suite 420, Rockville, MD 20850 or www.fisherhouse.org.