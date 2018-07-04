Serving the Community Through Crochet

By Jenna Moldaver |

Two and a half years ago, Loch Arbor resident Stacy Needle began crocheting soap sacks on the beach to donate to local homeless shelters. 7,000 sacks later, Needle’s creation has made its way not just across Monmouth County, but across the world.

The design is simple. Each soap sack is made of cotton yarn and is 4 by 6 six inches, the perfect size to hold a standard bar of soap. A paper tag with a short message is attached to each one, giving the donation a more personal feel. Thousands have followed suit and together have formed a movement Needle now calls S.A.C.K. – Supporting A Community with Kindness.