Seuffert, Jacqueline Ann, Age: 92, Shrewsbury

Jacqueline Ann Seuffert, 92, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 20 at home surrounded by her family. Born in Saratoga Springs, New York, she was the daughter of Thomas B. Judge and Florence Ann L ynaugh and was the eldest of three children. She and her sister, Constance A. Judge of Tinton Falls, were proud of their Irish Heritage and treasured their close relationship as they were “Irish Twins.” Jacqueline was predeceased by her younger brother, Thomas B. Judge Jr. of Garwood.

Jacqueline (Jackie) was blessed with a long and wonderful life. She received her bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University where she was a member of the Theta Phi Alpha Sorority and graduated cum laude. While at Syracuse University, Jacqueline met the love of her life, Joseph Allan Seuffert (Joe), a World War II veteran and graduate of the University of Notre Dame.

Following college, Jacqueline moved to Greenwich Village, New York City, and was a fashion merchandiser for B. Altman and Company and for Hayne & Company. Jackie and Joe were married in Rochester, New York, and moved to Shrewsbury, in 1952, where she remained a resident until her passing.

Jackie and Joe had three children. She was predeceased by eldest son, Michael Patrick Seuffert of San Diego, California. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Ann Lilley, who resides with her husband Kenneth Allan Lilley and their child in Winhall, Vermont and Tinton Falls; her son, Peter J. Seuffert, who resides with his wife Diane Seuffert and their children in Morristown. Jacqueline was the proud grandmother, Grammy, of three grandchildren, Austin Michael Lilley, 19, Sara Seuffert, 19, and Sam Seuffert, 16. Jackie was also blessed with 17 amazing nieces and nephews and their spouses and children, her grandnieces and grand-nephews.

Jacqueline was always an active member of the community, serving as a Boy Scout den mother, Girl Scout den mother and member of the Shrewsbury Town Council. She loved her work as a substitute teacher in the Shrewsbury Borough School where she taught for many years. She was also a volunteer for the Woman’s Exchange in Little Silver and always looked forward to her morning “at the Exchange.”

Jackie and Joe, a former Belmar lifeguard, treasured raising their children at the Jersey Shore, spending summers at Ship Ahoy Beach Club, and vacationing on Long Beach Island and on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, until their children were grown.

Until the end of her days, Jacqueline always looked forward to her bridge group and her time with “the girls,” her fellow bridge group members. And she loved breakfast with the ladies, meetings with the Shrewsbury Homesteaders and, for years, her trips to New York City to see the ballet or a Broadway show.

Her 92 years encompassed a long and fulfilling life. Jackie and Joe had many happy years together until his passing in 1988. They were parishioners of the Saint James Parish in Red Bank where she taught CCD for many years.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to The Lighthouse Guild, 250 W. 64th Street, New York, New York 10023.